LAFC hopeful Bale can join club within a couple weeks

FILE - Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on Nov. 7, 2018. Los Angeles FC has reached a deal with Bale to move to Major League Soccer after his departure from Real Madrid, a person close to the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke Saturday, June 25, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the details of the 12-month deal are still being finalized. Associated Press