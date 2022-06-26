 

Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2022 10:13 PM

Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history

