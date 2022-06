As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to pose for photos with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid. But host nation Spain and other members are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow's influence in Africa. Associated Press

