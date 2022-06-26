Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

Yevhen Levchenko and Nadiia Prytula leave after getting married in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After the wedding the couple must separate, Nadiia goes to study abroad and Yevhen stays because men cannot leave the country. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Yevhen Nalyvaiko holds Daria Ponomarenko minutes after getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Denys Voznyi and Anna Karpenko leave after getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Yevhen Levchenko and Nadiia Prytula get married in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After the wedding the couple must separate, Nadiia goes to study abroad and Yevhen stays because men cannot leave the country. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Kateryna Lytvynenko and Ihor Zakvatskyi embrace after getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Pavlo Savryha and Oksana Savryha are married in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The couple decided to marry after 18 years of being registered as a family, the day before Pavlo went to the frontline. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Yevhen Levchenko and Nadiia Prytula wait to be married in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After the wedding the couple must separate, Nadiia goes to study abroad and Yevhen will stay because men cannot leave the country. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Champagne is set out on a table to celebrate the marriage of Denys Voznyi and Anna Karpenko, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Pavlo Savryha and Oksana Savryha are married in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The couple decided to marry after 18 years of being registered as a family, the day before Pavlo went to the frontline. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Anna Karpenko heads to the limousine after marrying Denys Voznyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Dolls representing the bride and groom decorate a table at a civil registry office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Kateryna Lytvynenko and Ihor Zakvatskyi enter to get married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Denys Voznyi and Anna Karpenko raise their hands to show their wedding rings after getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Denys Voznyi and Anna Karpenko pose for a photo before getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Relatives of Pavlo Savryha and Oksana Savryha attend their wedding in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The couple decided to marry after 18 years of being registered as a family, the day before Pavlo went to the frontline. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Kateryna Lytvynenko, center, embraces a relative after marrying Ihor Zakvatskyi, left, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Kateryna Lytvynenko and Ihor Zakvatskyi kiss after getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Kateryna Lytvynenko and Ihor Zakvatskyi, center, pose for a photo with their loved ones before getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press

Yevhen Nalyvaiko and Daria Ponomarenko get married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ihor proposed to Kateryna on the day the war started. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Associated Press