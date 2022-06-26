Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume
Updated 6/26/2022 8:56 AM
Iranian state television says says that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers
