4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and seriously injuring about 30, authorities said.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called 'corraleja' in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos taken during the bullfight show a three-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.

'We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,' Tolima Gov. JosÃ© Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. 'Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.'

Authorities said about 30 people had been seriously injured

Orozco said he had asked for the traditional 'corralejas' to be suspended in Tolima earlier Sunday but this one was held anyway.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

'I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals,' he said.

Current President IvÃ¡n Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.

'We lament the terrible tragedy registered in El Espinal, Tolima, during the festivals of San Pedro and San Juan, with the collapse of the stands during a corraleja. We will call for an investigation.'