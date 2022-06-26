To combat coral bleaching, Kenya turns to reef nurseries

Coral reef restoration ranger Yatin Patel measures an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. Associated Press

Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Coral bleaching occurs when extreme temperatures and sun glare simultaneously trigger corals to flush out algae, causing them to turn white. Associated Press

Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. Associated Press

A sign is displayed for the REEFolution Center in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. Associated Press

Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi heads into the Indian Ocean to place artificial reef structure near Shimoni, Kenya on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. Associated Press

