French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
Posted6/26/2022 7:00 AM
Leaders of French energy giants are urging the French public to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia's supply cuts to Europe and the ongoing war in Ukraine
