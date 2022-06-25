 

Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/25/2022 3:28 PM

NEW YORK -- Cristian Javier, HÃ©ctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115), and he matched his longest start with seven innings.

 

Pressly, who gave up a tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday night, retired three straight batters in the ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. After Giancarlo Stanton hit into a game-ending groundout, the Astros walked onto the field and gathered near the mound for a brief celebration.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic gave Javier a lead in the seventh when he hit his second big league homer, driving a fastball from Gerrit Cole (6-2) into the right-field second deck. Jose Altuve homered into the left-field second deck in the eighth against Michael King, and pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single off Lucas Luetge in the ninth.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

