Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (14) throws out Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) follows through with a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. Associated Press