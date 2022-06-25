 

Lovitz, Mukhtar lead Nashville past DC United 3-1

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/25/2022 6:43 PM

WASHINGTON -- Defender Daniel Lovitz scored early, Hany Mukhtar followed with his third brace of the season and Nashville SC rolled to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Lovitz was in the right place in the 6th minute, pouncing on a deflection and hooking a kick just inside the left post for his first goal of the season, the third of his nine-year career and his second in three seasons with Nashville (8-5-5).

 

Mukhtar scored in the first minute of stoppage time on a nifty pass from Dax McCarty to give Nasville a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Mukhtar's second goal - and eighth of the season - came five minutes into the second half when his shot in the box deflected off the leg of a defender and over the head of goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Taxiarchis Fountas scored in the 59th minute for United (4-10-2). It was his sixth goal of the season.

Nashville outshot United 9-8 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis had two saves for Nashville. Romo saved two for United.

