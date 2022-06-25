Phoenix tops Dallas 83-72 in first game without Charles

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 18 and Phoenix beat the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Saturday in the Mercury's first game without Tina Charles.

The Mercury announced earlier Saturday that they have parted ways with former MVP Tina Charles after just 18 games.

'After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time,' Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said. 'Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to our plan, and we will continue to pursue all avenues for improvement.'

Charles, the 2021 scoring champion, signed a one-year deal with Phoenix in February. The Mercury have played the whole season without All-Star center Brittney Griner, who is being detained in Russia on drug charges.

Diamond DeShields came off the bench to post 16 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (7-12). Sophie Cunningham added 14 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-10) with 25 points. Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 5:26 left in the game and the Wings trailing 66-65. Dallas fell to 4-6 at home.

Cunningham hit two 3-pointers and Diggins-Smith capped a 13-2 run with a three-point play to close out the first half and get the Mercury within 45-44.

