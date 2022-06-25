 

Ãšlfarsson, Quintero, Clark lead Houston past Chicago 2-0

  • Houston Dynamo's Darwin CerÃ©n (24) controls the ball as Chicago Fire's Chris Mueller (8) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Houston Dynamo's SebastiÃ¡n Ferreira (9) falls as Chicago Fire's Carlos TerÃ¡n (23) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Chicago Fire's Fabian Herbers, right, tries to shoot on goal as Houston Dynamo's Daniel Steres (2) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Chicago Fire's Jhon DurÃ¡nm takes a shot on goal against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • CORRECTS TO DYNAMO'S MATIAS VERA NOT MEMO RODRIGUEZ - Houston Dynamo's Matias Vera, left, is tripped by Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Houston Dynamo's Teenage Hadebe, left, goes up to head the ball in front of Chicago Fire's Brian GutiÃ©rrez (40) during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Chicago Fire's Boris SekuliÄ, right, heads the ball over Houston Dynamo's Thor Ãlfarsson (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Houston Dynamo's Adam Lundqvist, left, tackles Chicago Fire's Stanislav Ivanov while during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) intercepts the ball intended for Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Houston Dynamo's Adam Lundqvist, left, challenges Chicago Fire's Stanislav Ivanov (99) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Chicago Fire's Chris Mueller (8) challenges Houston Dynamo's Memo RodrÃ­guez for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

  • Houston Dynamo's Thor Ãlfarsson, rear, watches his shot get past Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, bottom, for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston.

Updated 6/25/2022 9:51 PM

HOUSTON -- Thorleifur Ãlfarsson and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Steve Clark made them stand up in the Houston Dynamo's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Ãlfarsson picked up his second goal of the season when he found the net in the 23rd minute for Houston (6-7-3). Quintero scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Adam Lundqvist assisted on Quintero's sixth goal of the season.

 

Clark had four saves to finish with a clean sheet.

Chicago (3-8-5) outshot Houston 17-11, but the Dynamo had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Gaga Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire.

