Ãšlfarsson, Quintero, Clark lead Houston past Chicago 2-0
Updated 6/25/2022 9:51 PM
HOUSTON -- Thorleifur Ãlfarsson and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Steve Clark made them stand up in the Houston Dynamo's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Ãlfarsson picked up his second goal of the season when he found the net in the 23rd minute for Houston (6-7-3). Quintero scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Adam Lundqvist assisted on Quintero's sixth goal of the season.
Clark had four saves to finish with a clean sheet.
Chicago (3-8-5) outshot Houston 17-11, but the Dynamo had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
Gaga Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire.
