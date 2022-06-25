3 wounded, suspect arrested in Illinois warehouse shooting
Updated 6/25/2022 10:58 AM
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- Three people were wounded and one person was arrested following a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.
Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.
The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.
Further details about the shooting and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.