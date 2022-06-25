DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. -- The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking.

Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Saturday.

Bustamante's body was recovered from the pond before conservation officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was under investigation.

Holton is southeast of Indianapolis.