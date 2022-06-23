Seattle faces Washington after Williams' 23-point game

Washington Mystics (11-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (10-6, 5-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Washington Mystics after Gabby Williams scored 23 points in the Seattle Storm's 81-72 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Storm are 6-3 on their home court. Seattle is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Mystics have gone 5-4 away from home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 4.7.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ariel Atkins is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, while averaging 15.3 points. Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.