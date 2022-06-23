 

Ogwumike leads Los Angeles against Chicago after 21-point showing

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/23/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago Sky (11-5, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-9, 3-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Chicago Sky after Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Sparks are 3-2 on their home court. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 40.8 points in the paint. Ogwumike leads the Sparks scoring 10.8.

The Sky have gone 6-3 away from home. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference scoring 85.4 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sparks won 98-91 in the last matchup on May 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kahleah Copper averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sky, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Emma Meesseman is averaging 14.2 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Chicago.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 84.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 