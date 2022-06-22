Sky complete 28-point comeback to set WNBA record

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, right, fouls Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) grabs a rebound against Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) blocks a shot by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, right, fouls Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, left, fouls Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tries to shoot around Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) and forward Azura Stevens (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, battles for the ball with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and guard Chelsea Gray, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28-down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night.

The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky.

Las Vegas shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead.

The Sky went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take its first lead, 67-66, since it was 4-2.

Candace Parker added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Azura Stevens and Emma Meesseman each scored 17 points for Chicago (11-5).

The win means the two teams split their head-to-head meetings so homecourt for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game will come down to the second tiebreaker. That's point differential in the cup games and the Aces have a huge lead over the Sky with two games left to play.

Jackie Young scored 23 points and Kelsey Plum had 22 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (13-3).

Young sank a 3-pointer to cap Las Vegas' 23-0 run for a 25-4 lead and Aisha Sheppard beat the first-quarter buzzer with another 3-pointer. Las Vegas led 62-51 at the break behind Dearica Hamby's had 15 points. Chelsea Gray was the only Las Vegas starter not in double figures by halftime, but she had six assists.

___

