Toronto FC beats Montreal 4-0 to reach Canadian final

CF MontrÃ©al defender Rudy Camacho (4) tries to controls the ball as Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) defends during the second half of a semifinal for soccer's Canadian Championship, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al midfielder IsmaÃ«l KonÃ© (28) eyes the ball while playing against the Toronto FC during the first half of a semifinal for soccer's Canadian Championship, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al defender Rudy Camacho (4) and Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) battle for the ball during the second half of a semifinal for soccer's Canadian Championship, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) makes a save as Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) jumps over him avoiding a collision during the second half of a semifinal for soccer's Canadian Championship, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Ayo Akinola scored twice and Toronto FC beat Montreal 4-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the Canadian Championship final.

Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo also scored for Toronto.

In the other semifinal Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps hosted the Canadian Premier League's York United. The championship is set for July.

Toronto, seeking its record ninth Canadian Championship, picked up its eighth title this month by winning the delayed 2020 event.