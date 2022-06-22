Toronto FC beats Montreal 4-0 to reach Canadian final
TORONTO -- Ayo Akinola scored twice and Toronto FC beat Montreal 4-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the Canadian Championship final.
Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo also scored for Toronto.
In the other semifinal Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps hosted the Canadian Premier League's York United. The championship is set for July.
Toronto, seeking its record ninth Canadian Championship, picked up its eighth title this month by winning the delayed 2020 event.
