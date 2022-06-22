Man shot at Chicago beach; officers hurt breaking up fights

CHICAGO -- Three Chicago police officers have been injured breaking up fights after a man was shot at the city's North Avenue Beach.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday and fights erupted nearby as crowds were cleared from the beach, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Another man was arrested in connection with the shooting and a gun was recovered.

One officer suffered scrapes and arm lacerations, while a second was hit in the eye shortly before 11 p.m., police said.

The third officer was taken to a hospital after being struck in the back of the head by an object.

A 16-year-old was arrested.