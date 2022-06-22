Man shot at Chicago beach; officers hurt breaking up fights
Updated 6/22/2022 8:51 AM
CHICAGO -- Three Chicago police officers have been injured breaking up fights after a man was shot at the city's North Avenue Beach.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday and fights erupted nearby as crowds were cleared from the beach, police said.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Another man was arrested in connection with the shooting and a gun was recovered.
One officer suffered scrapes and arm lacerations, while a second was hit in the eye shortly before 11 p.m., police said.
The third officer was taken to a hospital after being struck in the back of the head by an object.
A 16-year-old was arrested.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.