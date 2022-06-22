Man who torched Chicago police SUV sentenced to 34 months

CHICAGO -- A federal judge sentenced a Chicago man to nearly three years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to setting a police SUV on fire while wearing a Joker mask during widespread May 2020 demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood sentenced 33-year-old Timothy O'Donnell to 34 months.

O'Donnell pleaded guilty in February to one count of interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder.

'He set a car on fire in the middle of a crowd,' Wood said. 'He did it in a way that was intended to target law enforcement. He did it in a way that could have caused serious injury or death. Fortunately, it did not.'

Before he was sentenced, O'Donnell apologized 'to those whose businesses were left in utter ruin' and said he was sorry 'if I hurt Chicago's character in any way.'

In a plea agreement, O'Donnell said he would pay $58,125 restitution to the Chicago Police Department to cover the cost of the damaged vehicle.

O'Donnell has been in custody since his June 2020 arrest.

Prosecutors said that a downtown protest had grown violent on the afternoon of May 30, 2020, when O'Donnell was seen on video taken by a bystander approaching the parked police vehicle, placing a cloth inside the gas tank and lighting it with a lighter.