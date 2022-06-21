Deshaun Watson settles 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits; Cleveland quarterback still faces 4 other suits, NFL discipline
Updated 6/21/2022 11:37 AM
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson settles 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits; Cleveland quarterback still faces 4 other suits, NFL discipline.
