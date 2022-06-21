Argentina's TÃ©vez signs coaching deal with Rosario Central

FILE - Carlos Tevez of Argentina's Boca Juniors stands on the field prior to a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 9, 2020. Tevez confirmed his retirement from soccer on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Marcelo Endelli/AP File) Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES -- Carlos TÃ©vez was hired Tuesday as coach of top-tier Argentine club Rosario Central after announcing his retirement as a player earlier this month.

Both Rosario Central and TÃ©vez confirmed the move on social media. The club tweeted that the 38-year-old TÃ©vez has a 12-month contract.

TÃ©vez played for both Manchester clubs - United and City - in the Premier League. His successful career also included spells at Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

The striker won the Copa Libertadores with Boca in 2003 and the Champions League with Man United in 2008. TÃ©vez played for Argentina in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Rosario Central is currently 22nd out of 28 teams in the Argentinian championship with four points after four matches.

