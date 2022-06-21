Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an 'abject failure'
Updated 6/21/2022 9:47 AM
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an 'abject failure.'
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.