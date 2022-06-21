Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. declined 59 cents at $9.7525 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 23.75 cents at $7.6075 a bushel, Jul. oats dropped 28 cents $6.3650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 21 cents at $16.81 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .21 cent at $1.3782 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.35 cents at $1.7530 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up 1.72 cents at $1.1272 a pound.