Peterson helps Mets win 6-0, take 3 of 4 from Marlins
Updated 6/20/2022 5:08 PM
NEW YORK -- David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon, and New York beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Monday despite losing Jeff McNeil to right hamstring tightness.
Peterson (4-1) allowed six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts,
The Mets took three of four from the Marlins and tied the Yankees for the lead with 11 shutouts.
New York took a 4-0 lead against Trevor Rogers (3-6) with two sacrifice flies, Mark Canha's bases-loaded walk and McNeil's scurry home.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.