Cubs meet the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (37-28, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (7-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Cubs +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 12-24 record at home and a 24-40 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

Atlanta has a 17-14 record in road games and a 37-28 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .286 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .224 batting average, 7.63 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Braves: 9-1, .272 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Frank Schwindel: day-to-day (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.