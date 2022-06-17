American wing Llanez loaned again by Wolfsburg to St PÃ¶lten
American winger Ulysses Llanez was loaned Friday from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga to St. PÃ¶lten in Austria's second tier for the second straight season.
The 21-year-old from Lynwood, California, scored six goals last season.
Llanez has made three appearances for the United States, scoring on a penalty kick in his debut during an exibition against Costa Rica in February 2020.
