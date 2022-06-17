Ogunbowale, McCowans help Wings beat Mercury 93-88, end skid

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Teaira Cowans had season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-88 Friday night.

Isabelle Harrison added 16 points, Marina Mabrey 14 and Allisha Gray scored 11 for Dallas. The Wings (7-8) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time since an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on May 24.

Tina Charles had 27 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (6-10) and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points and a season-high 10 assists. Diamond DeShields scored 14 points and Shey Peddy and Diana Taurasi each hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Charles made a layup midway through the fourth quarter that gave Phoenix - which trailed by as many as 17 points - its first lead of the game at 80-79. McCowan scored inside on the other end and Taurasi hit a 3-pointer to put the Mercury back in front. McCowan then tied it at 83-all with a layup and hit 1-of-2 free throws before Ogunbowale made a 3 with 2:05 left that made it 87-83.

The Mercury had won four of their last five.

