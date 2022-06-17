Bucks GM Horst says Allen underwent procedure on finger

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Grayson Allen has undergone a 'little procedure' on his left ring finger to deal with an injury that was bothering the 26-year-old guard during the season.

'A lot of times, guys do maintenance-type stuff, routine stuff in the offseason to kind of get ready,' Horst said Friday during a pre-draft media availability. 'It was good for him to kind of approach it in the offseason. It'll be fine. There's no kind of lasting effects.'

Allen averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 27.3 minutes his first season with the Bucks to set career highs in all three categories.

He also shot a career-high 40.9% from 3-point range during the regular season, though he went 2 of 18 on 3-point attempts over the final six games of the Bucks' seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics.

Horst also said forward Khris Middleton is feeling better after missing much of the Bucks' playoff run with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. The three-time All-Start hurt his knee in Game 2 of a first-round series with the Chicago Bulls and didn't play again.

'(He) looks great, really starting to ramp up his court work and his lifting and everything,' Horst said. 'He's fine.'

