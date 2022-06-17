US authorizes first COVID-19 shots for children under 5; CDC review is next
Updated 6/17/2022 8:00 AM
WASHINGTON -- US authorizes first COVID-19 shots for children under 5; CDC review is next.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.