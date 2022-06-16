Dani Alves leaves Barcelona for 2nd time

FILE - Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Alves is leaving Barcelona for a second time, five months after the Brazil right back had returned to the Spanish club he helped lead to more than 20 titles. The 39-year-old Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-2016, winning 23 trophies including three Champions League titles. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Dani Alves is leaving Barcelona for a second time, five months after the veteran Brazil right back returned to the Spanish club he helped lead to 23 titles.

The 39-year-old Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-16, winning the Champions League three times and six Spanish leagues among other trophies. He started a second stint with Barcelona in January as a free agent on a contract that expired this summer.

Alves scored one goal in 17 appearances last season, which Barcelona ended without a title. He finished his Barcelona career with 408 appearances in total, the second most for a non-Spaniard behind Lionel Messi.

'I would like to thank all the coaching staff for the opportunity they gave me to give something back to this club and wear this marvelous shirt again,' Alves wrote on Instagram. 'I hope you don't miss my craziness and daily dose of happiness too much.'

Alves has also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sevilla. He did not say what his future plans are. He has said he hopes to make Brazil's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports