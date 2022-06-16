 

Coco Gauff reaches 1st grass-court quarterfinal in Berlin

  • Coco Gauff from the United States returns the ball to Wang Xinyu from China during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

    Coco Gauff from the United States returns the ball to Wang Xinyu from China during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Associated Press

  • Coco Gauff from the United States celebrates winning her WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match against Wang Xinyu from China in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

    Coco Gauff from the United States celebrates winning her WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match against Wang Xinyu from China in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Associated Press

  • Ons Jabeur from Tunisia returns the ball to Alycia Parks from the United States during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

    Ons Jabeur from Tunisia returns the ball to Alycia Parks from the United States during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/16/2022 1:52 PM

BERLIN -- Coco Gauff reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4 Thursday at the Berlin Open.

The American 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open on clay this month, cruised through the first set but then had to come from a break down in the second.

 

Gauff made her breakthrough by making the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old and will next face Karolina Pliskova, who reached the final at the All England Club last year.

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker before converting her fifth match point to beat qualifier Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Also, Thursday, Veronika Kudermetova overcame a disappointing second set to beat defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 and clinch the last quarterfinal spot. Kudermetova had led 4-0 in the second set and then held a match point in the 10th game before Samsonova rallied.

Kudermetova will face No. 8-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 