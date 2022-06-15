Ionescu and the Liberty take on the Mystics

Washington Mystics (10-6, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (5-9, 4-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty face the Washington Mystics. Ionescu is eighth in the league scoring 17.5 points per game.

The Liberty are 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York gives up 82.1 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Mystics are 5-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the WNBA scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Elena Delle Donne averaging 6.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Liberty won 74-70 in the last matchup on June 3. Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is scoring 17.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New York.

Ariel Atkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.