White Sox play the Tigers after Vaughn's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (29-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Tigers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers after Andrew Vaughn's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 24-37 record overall and a 15-19 record in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Chicago has gone 16-14 in road games and 29-31 overall. The White Sox have a 9-25 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .189 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert ranks third on the White Sox with a .284 batting average, and has five doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI. Vaughn is 14-for-37 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.