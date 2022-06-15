Pliskova edges Andreescu to reach Berlin Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Ann Li of the United States during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Karolina Pliskova edged Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) at the Berlin Open on Wednesday to reach her second quarterfinal of the year.

The fourth-seeded Pliskova, who hit 17 aces against Kaia Kanepi in the first round, added 12 more against Andreescu, though she had to fight back from a break down in the third set before prevailing in 2 hours, 11 minutes at the grass-court tournament.

The 30-year-old Pliskova is bidding for her first title of the year. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago.

The seventh-seeded Coco Gauff got off to a winning start with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) first-round victory over fellow American Ann Li.

Gauff hit five aces and converted five of her 10 break point opportunities. She next faces 20-year-old Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu for a place in the quarterfinals.

Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Russian compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for her quarterfinal place. The sixth-seeded Kasatkina next faces Daria Saville or Maria Sakkari, who were scheduled to play later.

Also, Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich ended home favorite Andrea Petkovic's participation with a 6-4, 6-4 win. Petkovic upset GarbiÃ±e Muguruza on Tuesday.

