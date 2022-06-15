 

Jansson's goal helps Orlando City to 1-1 tie with Revolution

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/15/2022 8:46 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Robin Jansson scored the equalizer for Orlando City in a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Jansson's tying goal came in the 35th minute for Orlando (6-5-4).

 

Carles Gil was the only member of the Revolution (5-5-5) to score.

Orlando outshot the Revolution 8-6, with five shots on goal to three for the Revolution.

Djordje Petrovic saved four of the five shots he faced for the Revolution. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against Minnesota United at home, while Orlando plays the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 