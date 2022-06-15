Odessa, Texas, without drinking water as temperatures soar

Water pools around City of Odessa Water Distribution crews as they work to repair a damaged water main Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. The West Texas city's water system lost pressure after a break in a major water main, leaving tens of thousands of customers with dry taps Tuesday. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

An Ector County resident, who declined to give their name, loads their car with cases of bottled water after the majority of the county was placed on a boil-water notice early Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. The West Texas city's water system lost pressure after a break in a major water main, leaving tens of thousands of customers with dry taps Tuesday. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

City officials monitor the progress on the repair of a damaged water main near the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto Street Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. The West Texas city's water system lost pressure after a break in a major water main, leaving tens of thousands of customers with dry taps Tuesday. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

City of Odessa Public Works Director Tom Kerr gives an update on the water crisis in Odessa during a press conference Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. The West Texas city's water system lost pressure after a break in a major water main, leaving tens of thousands of customers with dry taps Tuesday. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

City of Odessa Water Distribution crews work to repair a damaged water main that left the majority of Ector County with little to no clean running water Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

City of Odessa Water Distribution crews work to repair a damaged water main that left the majority of Ector County with little to no clean running water Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Julian Mancha/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

City of Odessa Water Distribution crews work to repair a damaged water main that left the majority of Ector County with little to no clean running water Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Julian Mancha/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

Volunteers begin to hand out 12-liter boxes of emergency drinking water to residents in need after a broken water main left the majority of Ector County without clean running water Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

Odessa Fire Rescue cadet Benjamin Magallanez, right, loads a cart with a box of emergency drinking water for an Odessa resident as city officials distribute emergency water supplies to those in need Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez, left, and Central Station Captain Austin Yocham unload pallets of emergency drinking water as they help prepare to hand out cases of water for residents in need after a broken water main left the majority of Ector County without clean running water Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

ODESSA, Texas -- Crews worked to restore water service Wednesday to the West Texas city of Odessa, where residents have been without water this week amid scorching temperatures after an aging pipe broke.

The city's water treatment plant was back online by about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and utility officials said it could take 12 to 14 hours for the 'recharging' process, during which workers slowly add water back into the system to ensure there are no more leaks.

The city water system's 165,000 customers' taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch (61-centimeter) main broke Monday afternoon, according to the city's social media pages.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) as Texas - like much of the United States - faced extremely hot and humid conditions. And while Odessa typically sees hot weather in June, the timing of the break made dealing with this week's heat more difficult.

City officials said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that drinkable water could be restored later Wednesday but that the water system needed to be turned back out carefully to avoid any additional breaks.

The city, which is located about 330 miles (530 kilometers) west of Dallas, planned to distribute water to residents at Ector County Coliseum as well as deliver water to nursing homes.

Water tankers were placed strategically around the city to respond to any fires, said Deputy City Manager Phillip Urrutia.

'It's an aging infrastructure that we're seeing. It's a cast iron pipe, and so those are typically more susceptible to breaks than other new technologies like PVC pipe that's going in the ground,' he said.