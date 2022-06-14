Errani upsets No 2 seed Brengle at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy -- Italian player Sara Errani upset second-seeded Madison Brengle of the United States in the opening round of the Veneto Open on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Errani, who had a career-high world ranking of fifth but was now No. 213, beat Brengle 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. The 32-year-old Brengle is ranked 57th.

Errani double-faulted on her first match point at 5-4 in the third set and wasted another three match points in her next service game before sealing the match with a delightful lob.

German player Tatjana Maria also needed three sets to see off Dutch opponent Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants - making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. Organizers are using former soccer fields, and the host tennis club has been nicknamed 'Gaibledon,' in homage to Wimbledon.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports