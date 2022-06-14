 

Tunisia beats Japan 3-0 in friendly between World Cup teams

  • Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Associated Press

  • Tunisian players celebrate after a goal scored by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Tunisian players celebrate after a goal scored by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Associated Press

  • Ritsu Doan of Japan runs for the ball during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Ritsu Doan of Japan runs for the ball during the match between Japan and Tunisia at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Associated Press

  • Chile's goalkeeper SebastiÃ¡n Perez a saves a penalty during the match between Ghana and Chile at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Chile's goalkeeper SebastiÃ¡n Perez a saves a penalty during the match between Ghana and Chile at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Associated Press

  • Ghana's players react after winning the match against Chile on penalties at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Ghana's players react after winning the match against Chile on penalties at the Kirin Cup soccer tournament in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Associated Press

 
OSAKA, Japan -- Three World Cup-bound teams won friendly matches in Asia on Tuesday, with Tunisia beating Japan 3-0, Ghana defeating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, and South Korea topping Egypt 4-1.

Tunisia went ahead on a penalty by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in the 55th minute. Ferjani Sassi scored in the 76th and Issam Jebali added the other three minutes into stoppage time in Osaka.

 

The victory allowed Tunisia to claim the Kirin Challenge Cup. Last week, Tunisia defeated Chile 2-0 to advance to the match against Japan. The host Japanese beat Ghana 4-1. Those matches were played in the western city of Kobe.

Japan has also qualified for the World Cup, which opens on Nov. 21 in Qatar.

It was Japan's third preparation match for the World Cup in eight days. The national team lost to Brazil 1-0 on June 6 at the National Stadium - the main venue for last year's Tokyo Olympics - on a 77th-minute penalty by Neymar.

South Korea played Egypt in Seoul.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

