U.S. Open to allow tennis players from Russia, Belarus to compete after Wimbledon ban
Updated 6/14/2022 11:55 AM
NEW YORK -- U.S. Open to allow tennis players from Russia, Belarus to compete after Wimbledon ban.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.