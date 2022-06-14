Ex-NFL WR Golden Tate signs with summer baseball team

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Golden Tate is trading his wide receiver gloves for an outfielder's mitt.

The former NFL wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, is rekindling his former baseball career after signing to play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players.

Tate, who played baseball for two years at Notre Dame, hasn't played in the NFL since 2020. He was twice drafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft - in 2007 by Arizona in the 42nd round, and 2010 by San Francisco in the 50th round.

During his sophomore season at Notre Dame, Tate batted .329 in 55 games.

'As a child, my first love was baseball, so I'm excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league,' Tate said in a statement. 'I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.'

Tate, 33, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2010 and was part of their Super Bowl championship roster in 2013.

The Lefties announced that Tate was expected to start in center field against the Bend Elks on Tuesday night.

___

