Tigers host the White Sox to start 3-game series

By Associated Press
Posted6/13/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (27-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)


BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 15-17 at home and 24-35 overall. The Tigers are 15-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 27-31 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. The White Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with five home runs while slugging .313. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has eight doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-33 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .196 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (hamstring), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

