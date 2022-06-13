Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up .25 cent at $10.71 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 4 cents at $7.6925 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 8.50 cents $6.5975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 38 cents at $17.0750 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 2.20 cents at $1.34 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.15 cents at $1.7132 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $1.0780 a pound.