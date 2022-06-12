Tigers and Blue Jays meet in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (34-24, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 24-34 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Tigers have a 15-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has gone 16-14 on the road and 34-24 overall. The Blue Jays are 19-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 7-for-33 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 13 home runs while slugging .464. Santiago Espinal is 16-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .305 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (knee), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.