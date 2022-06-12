 

Cubs aim to end 5-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/12/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago Cubs (23-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (43-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -263, Cubs +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into the matchup against the New York Yankees as losers of five straight games.

New York has a 43-16 record overall and a 25-7 record in home games. The Yankees have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .323.

Chicago has a 12-15 record on the road and a 23-35 record overall. The Cubs have a 10-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks is 11-for-35 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .462. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .274 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Comments
