White Sox RHP Kopech exits games against Rangers with injury

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with an injury after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning.

Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis GarcÃ­a. He threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.

Reynaldo LÃ³pez replaced Kopech and struck out GarcÃ­a. Lopez threw two scoreless innings as an opener Friday when the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-3. Chicago has seven players on the injured list.

Left fielder AJ Pollock robbed Marcus Semien of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab for the first out. Kopech then got Corey Seager to ground out.

