Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. In the aftermath of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, his home state, Cornyn and a bipartisan group of senators including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are holding private virtual meetings to try to strike a compromise over gun safety legislation. Associated Press

FILE - U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month's mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly - they hope this month - before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.