Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
Updated 6/12/2022 11:29 AM
CAMARILLO, Calif. -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.
The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.
