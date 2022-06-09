 

Red Sox take road win streak into game against the Angels

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/9/2022 7:00 AM

Boston Red Sox (30-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-31, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a seven-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 15-16 at home and 27-31 overall. The Angels have a 19-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has gone 17-13 in road games and 30-27 overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .415.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .233 for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 10-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 home runs, 12 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .342 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .199 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

