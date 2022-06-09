 

Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/9/2022 7:00 AM

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 13-9 record in home games and a 26-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 14-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 13-14 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Athletics have a 10-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .290 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with five home runs while slugging .367. Ramon Laureano is 16-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 