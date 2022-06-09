Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 13-9 record in home games and a 26-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 14-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 13-14 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Athletics have a 10-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .290 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with five home runs while slugging .367. Ramon Laureano is 16-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

